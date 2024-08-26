With Depth All Around, Arizona Volleyball Looks To Take Next Step In 2024
Fierce Competition on The Outside
While you could likely write in Jaelyn Hodge in permanent marker the other outside position is likely to have fierce competition as returning Wildcats Sydnie Vanek and Jordan Wilson are looking to fend off each other, and #1 national recruit Carlie Cisneros for that second spot in the starting lineup.
Setter Position Gets Strengthened by Dipping into North Carolina
While there is likely no question that Ana Heath will start the season off at setter, the Wildcats brought in 2nd Team AVCA High School All-American Avery Scoggins in from New Bern, NC which should only step up the competition at the position and elevate both players to new heights as they battle it out for playing time.
Libero Likely Biggest Question Mark of Starting Lineup
Now let's be completely honest the question mark is not based on quality of play, but more a matter of who takes the reigns by simply outplaying the other. Senior Haven Wray and Junior Giorgia Mandotti provide Coach Stubbs with two very strong options in the backcourt and likely will alternate between the two because of said strength, while also deploying the other as defensive support where you could see both on the court at the same time.
2023 AVCA Honorable Mention All-American is likely to make her presence felt this fall as she pushes both Wray and Mandotti for time in the backcourt. Senior Ava Tortorello could also potentially see time, though, with her setting abilities, she'll likely be deployed differently than Libero in 2024.