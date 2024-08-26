With Depth All Around, Arizona Volleyball Looks To Take Next Step In 2024
Don't Sleep On Rest Of Cats
Just because they may not have a spot early on, take caution on doubting the rest of Arizona's depth. Middle Blockers Journey Tucker and Adrianna Bridges provide the Wildcats with incredible depth in an area that can be perceived as a weaker position in recent history.
Dutch Freshman An den Hamer provides the Wildcats with another true Opposite that will only allow for additional flexibility for the Wildcats' attack.
Projected Line-up
OH: Jaelyn Hodge
OH: Carlie Cisneros
OPP: Amanda DeWitt
MB: Alayna Johnson
MB: Kiari Robey
S: Ana Heath
L: Giorgia Mandotti
Let's be abundantly clear there are no bad choices for Coach Charita Stubbs to deploy, but expect the veteran presence to lead the way, and I don't really expect to see arguably the best freshman in the country to begin on the bench though with the depth of the Wildcats it's entirely possible, and that's a very good thing.
Cactus Classic Preview Prediction and How To Watch
Arizona will get a very good test right off the bat with Boise State being selected 3rd in the Mountain West Preseason Poll. VCU will be the second test for the Wildcats providing a seasoned program to test themselves against. Tennessee State rounds out the weekend for Arizona and is a bit of a rebuilding program in the OVC.
Versus. Boise State 8/30 6:00 PM: Yes the Broncos should be a very quality side for Arizona to take on but quality should win out here. (UofA 3, BSU 1)
Versus. VCU 8/31 12:30 PM: The Rams are for sure going to come in as a very pesky squad but once again Arizona should be strong enough to take care of business. (UofA 3, VCU 1)
Versus Tennessee State 9/1 12:30 PM: I would expect this to be the easiest matchup on the weekend for Arizona, but this could also be a match where if not focused it could get a little crazy. (UofA 3, TSU 0)
All Arizona matches will be featured on ESPN+ while non-UofA matches will be featured on Flo Volleyball.