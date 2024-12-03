Potential offensive coordinators to watch for Arizona
Despite returning quarterback Noah Fifita and record-setting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in 2024, the offense was anemic for most of the season. Former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers was stripped of playing calling after three games and will not be retained in 2024.
Tight ends coach Matt Adkins took over play-calling from Babers and the Arizona offense did not perform any better. In the three games Babers called plays, Arizona averaged 437.33 yards per game. Those numbers were an anomaly with Arizona beating New Mexico 61-39 and gaining 627 yards in the season opener.
In the nine games with Adkins calling plays Arizona averaged 326.88 yards per game. Arizona finished the season averaging 21.8 points per game which was 115th nationally. Arizona was 98th nationally averaging 354.5 total yards per game. Versus Big XII opponents Arizona averaged 17.8 PPG and 326.6 total yards.
Brennan needs to re-evaluate what type of offense they want to play in 2025, Two coaches who Brennan has worked with during his career and one who he crossed paths with competing against his teams are intriguing as well as a trio of experienced coaches who don't have 2025 positions could be worth watching.
Offensive coordinators with connections to Brent Brennan
Mannion retired after nine years playing in the NFL and is in his first season as a Green Bay Packers offensive assistant working with quarterbacks and the passing game. Mannion holds nearly every passing record at Oregon State where he was the Beavers quarterback from 2011-14. Brennan was the OSU WR coach when Mannion was there.
McGiven was on the Oregon State staff with Brennan from 2015 and 2016. Brennan hired McGiven as offensive coordinator in 2018. McGiven remained the OC at SJSU through 2023 and remained in 2024 after Brennan left for Arizona. SJSU finished fifth nationally averaging 325.3 passing yards per game in 2024.
Marion has extensive experience working for Power Conference programs having previously been on the staffs at Arizona State, Pittsburgh and Texas. Marion has been the OC at UNLV for the last two years. The Rebels are seventh nationally averaging 38.7 PPG and 29th posting 434.0 total yards per game.
Veteran offensive coordinators without jobs entering 2025
Lindsay became the OC at North Carolina when Phil Longo left for Wisconsin following the 2022 season. North Carolina is 34th averaging 32.3 PPG and 39th posting 423.4 total yards per game. Lindsay would provide Arizona with an experienced OC who was the head coach at Troy from 2019-2021.
Longo did not make it through the 2024 season but is a highly regarded offensive coach. Longo runs an adapted version of the air raid offense that strives to be more balanced. North Carolina finished in the top 30 in scoring all four years under Longo and in the top 20 in total offense.
Ludwig should be a name familiar to Arizona fans as the Utah OC from 2019 through being fired during the 2024 season. Ludwig would bring extensive experience as the Arizona OC. Before his stint at Utah, Ludwig has been an OC at seven different FBS programs since 1998.
The above OC candidates are not necessarily names being considered by Brennan. These are coaches who Brennan has ties to or well-known veteran OCs who Brennan could contact. After the season-opening 61-point performance versus New Mexico, Arizona did not score more than 28 points in 2024.
Hiring an OC who can significantly increase the production for Arizona offensively in 2025 is critical. There have not been any reports if Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina will return. Akina has had a long career as a college football coach that began in 1979 as a Washington graduate assistant.