Pro Football Focus named 3 Arizona players week 6 All-Big XII
Arizona right guard Alex Doost, safety Dalton Johnson and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan were named to the week six All-Big XII team for their performances in the 28-22 loss versus Texas Tech. Doost received the highest PFF offensive grade and Johnson led the defensive players.
Doost was part of an Arizona offensive line that allowed Texas Tech four tackles for loss and two sacks. The TFLs were the second lowest output for Texas Tech in 2024. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 301 yards and running back Quali Conley had 14 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Johnson led the Arizona defense with eight tackles and had one of the two forced fumbles. The eight tackles by Johnson tied his season high set at Utah last week. Johnson is third on Arizona with 27 tackles in 2024 and is one of only three players with one forced fumble each this season.
McMillan had another huge game with eight receptions for 161 yards. McMillan continued his trend of alternating weeks with 100-yard games. The All-American WR had 10 receptions for 304 yards in the game of the season versus New Mexico and 11 for 138 in the third game at Kansas State.
McMillan is 10th nationally averaging 7.4 receptions and fourth with 132.8 yards per game in 2024. Six of McMillan's receptions versus Texas Tech were for 15 or more yards. That included a 40 yard reception to the Texas Tech 15 in the third quarter to set up Arizona's only TD of the night by Conley.
McMillan is 583 yards behind his position coach Bobby Wade to tie the all-time Arizona receiving yardage record and 10 TDs behind Juron Criner for the Arizona record. The TD record seemed certain to fall after McMillan had four in the season opener versus New Mexico. McMillan does not have a TD reception since then.