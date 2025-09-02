Pro Football Focus names 2 Arizona players Week 1 All-Big XII

Pro Football Focus named Arizona edge Malachi Bailey and flex Genesis Smith to their week one All-Big XII team. Bailey had a productive debut for Arizona after transferring from Alcorn State and Smith continued to be a key contributor for the Wildcats after playing in all 25 games in the past two seasons.

Bailey had 3.0 tackles, 0.5 sacks and 3.0 quarterback hurries as Arizona beat Hawaii 40-6 in the season opener. The productive game from Bailey occurred after he was listed as the backup to starting end Dominic Lolesio. Bailey had two big plays versus Hawaii.

On fourth and one in the first quarter Bailey and Deshawn McKnight stopped Hawaii running back Cam Barfield for a two-yard loss from the Arizona 43 yardline. In the fourth quarter Bailey had a hurry that forced Hawaii quarterback Luke Weaver into an interception by Arizona defensive back Jack Lutrell.

Smith finished with four tackles and a pass breakup versus Hawaii. The performance by Smith was important for Arizona, with starting defensive backs Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Treydan Stukes out with injuries. The PBU by Smith came on third and 10 for Hawaii in the first quarter.

Arizona’s defense came to play against Hawaii:



🏈 3 interceptions

🏈 2 fumble recoveries

🏈 5 sacks

🏈 only 2 FGs allowed pic.twitter.com/9umgCppbt9 — Jenna Fink (@jennamfink) August 31, 2025

The PBU from Smith was one of the biggest plays in the game versus Hawaii. Barfield appeared to catch the ball in the end zone, which would have put Hawaii within an extra point of tying the game. Hawaii settled for a field goal to cut the Arizona lead to 7-3.

Arizona allowed 290 total yards but routinely made big plays throughout the game defensively. The Wildcats held the Rainbow Warriors to four of 14 on third down, had five sacks, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and held Hawaii to two field goals on three red zone trips.

Bailey was the highest-graded defensive player for Arizona versus Hawaii. Smith helped set the tone with his big hit that Arizona has the goal of being more physical defensively in 2025. Arizona hosts Football Championship Subdivision Weber State on Saturday.