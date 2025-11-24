Pro Football Focus names 3 Arizona Players All-Big 12 Team of the Week 13

Guards Alexander Doost Chubba Maae and Wide receiver Kris Hutson were named All-Big 12 Team of the Week 14 by Pro Football Focus on Sunday. The Arizona offense had 355 total yards and produced 35 points in a 41-17 win over Baylor.

Hutson led all Arizona players with an 86.1 PFF grade. Hutson had nine receptions on 14 targets for 133 yards and a TD. Eight of the nine receptions for Hutson against Baylor went for first downs. Hutson was the big-play receiver with receptions for 16, 21, 28 and 36 yards.

Doost received a 75.5 PFF grade 78.0 run blocking grade. That was the fifth-highest overall PFF Grade for Arizona versus Baylor and led the Arizona offensive linemen overall and in run blocking. Maae had a 67.9 grade and was third on Arizona with a 67.1 run blocking grade.

Doost and Maae led an Arizona offensive line that held Baylor to three tackles for loss and one sack. Arizona averaged 4.9 yards per carry. The Arizona OL gave quarterback Noah Fifita enough time to average 7.32 yards per pass attempt and 13.1 yards per completion.

Hutson has become the go-to receiver for Fifita. Hutson leads Arizona by a wide margin with 50 receptions for 645 yards and his four TDs are tied for the team lead with Javin Whatley. In wins over Cincinnati and Baylor in the last two games, Hutson has 17 receptions for 256 yards and one TD.

Doost, Hutson and Maae are all transfers to Arizona after beginning their collegiate careers elsewhere. Doost is in his second season with Arizona and is a redshirt sophomore who has been a starter for the Wildcats in the last two seasons.

Maae is a redshirt senior in his second season with Arizona and his first on the OL. Before transferring to Arizona, Maae was a second-team All-Big Sky defensive tackle at California-Davis. Maae had eight tackles for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries during his career at UC-Davis.

Hutson, a sixth-year redshirt senior, was a four-star prospect when he signed with Oregon in 2020. Hutson has 184 career receptions, 2,264 yards and eight TDs during his collegiate career. The production from Hutson has been a big reason for the resurgence of Fifita and Arizona in 2025.