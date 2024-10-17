Pro Football Focus names ideal NFL fit for Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is near lock to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus included McMillan in his article about the "2025 NFL Draft: Ideal team fits for top prospects." McMillan is seventh overall and the top WR on the consensus 2025 NFL Draft big boards.
McMillan is third nationally with 742 yards and 12th with 42 receptions. Several outlets have named McMillan to their midseason All-America teams. That includes the Senior Bowl where NFL Scouts gather in January to evaluate the best prospects for the draft. McMillan is the prototype NFL WR.
McMillan is currently fifth in Arizona history with 2,846 receiving yards, sixth with 171 career receptions and sixth with 22 touchdown catches. Mike Thomas holds the Arizona record with 259 receptions, current Arizona WR coach Bobby Wade is first with 3,351 yards and Juron Criner leads with 32 TDs.
At his current pace, McMillan would set the Arizona record in the 11th game of the season at TCU. McMillan will have a good chance to set that record versus Houston on November 15 at home. McMillan is the best WR in Arizona history and has a case to be considered the best player ever.
"WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona- Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus
Team Fit: Los Angeles Chargers
The 6-foot-5 Tetairoa McMillan excels at making plays downfield. Since the start of 2023, McMillan owns a 97.5 PFF receiving grade on 10-plus-yard targets. The only receiver with a higher grade is current Panthers receiver Xavier Legette. He isn’t just a catch-point player, either: McMillan has the second-most yards after the catch in the FBS on those targets. He is a rare athlete for his size and would pair well with Justin Herbert’s elite arm."
After 39 receptions for 702 yards and eight TDs as a freshman in 2022, McMillan had a breakout 2023 sophomore season. McMillan had 90 receptions for 1.402 receptions and 10 TDs in 2023. The All-American accolades for McMillan have come without an elite receiver playing opposite him.
Jacob Cowing and McMillan formed an elite receiving tandem in 2023. Cowing had 90 receptions for 848 yards and 13 TDs in 2023. No Arizona receiver has come close to Cowing's numbers in 2024. McMillan has three 100-yard receiving games in 2024. That includes an Arizona record 304 yards and program tying four TDs versus New Mexico.
Rookie Ladd McConkey leads the Chargers with 19 receptions and 219 yards and is second with three TDs. Los Angeles traded Keenan Allen to Chicago and cut Mike Williams, who is now with the New York Jets, during the 2024 off-season. The Chargers cannot waste having Justin Herbert at quarterback.
The tandem of Herbert and McMillan would significantly upgrade the Los Angeles offense. McConkey has already proven Jim Harbaugh is willing to play rookies. The potential of McMillan catching passes from Herbert would make him a strong candidate to win the 2025 NFL Rookie of the Year.