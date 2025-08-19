Pro Football Focus names Ismail Mahdi among most underrated RBs nationally

Arizona projected starter Ismail Mahdi was named as one of the best running backs in the country by Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus. Mahdi transferred to Arizona from Texas State during the offseason. Arizona is expected to have an improved rushing offense led by Mahdi.

Mahdi was an All-American in 2023 as an all-purpose player and was first nationally with 2,169 all-purpose yards. In two seasons at Texas State, Mahdi ran for 2,322 yards and 14 touchdowns and had 44 receptions for 470 yards and another three scores.

Before Mahdi played two seasons at Texas State, he played his freshman season in 2022 at Football Championship Subdivision Houston Christian. Mahdi had 568 rushing yards and two TDs and had 32 receptions for 333 yards and three scores in 2022.

Mahdi has performed at a high level in his two seasons playing in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Chadwick highlighted Mahdi's PFF performance grade over the past two seasons and how he performed as a clutch player.

"Ismail Mahdi would take some of the pressure off his (Arizona QB Noah Fifita's) shoulders. He joins Arizona after two outstanding years at Texas State...He had a 90.5 rushing grade over the last two years, 129 rushing first downs or touchdowns over those last two years. That's second most among all returning RBs in the country...He's only 5'9, only 188 pounds...Really good balance and really good speed. I think Ismail Mahdi is one of the more underrated RBs in the country...Ismail can make a huge difference next year." Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus

Mahdi had 57 runs for first downs in 2024 and added 33 runs of 10 or more yards and five of 20 or more. As a receiver, Mahdi had 12 receptions for first downs, two for 15 or more and one of 25 or more. Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege will be able to get creative where he lines up Mahdi in the formation.

The PFF Grade and being second nationally in first downs and TDs among RBs show that Mahdi is one of the most productive RBs nationally. It will be up to Doege and Arizona RBs coach Alonzo Carter to utilize Mahdi so that he can be the most effective.

One of the biggest questions about Mahdi is how many carries will he be able to average in his first season playing in a power conference? Mahdi averaged 16.4 carries per game and averaged 1.76 receptions per game in two seasons at Texas State.

Mahdi had six carries for 83 yards and a touchdown and one reception for 10 yards and a TD as Texas State won 42-31 at Baylor in the 2023 season opener. In a 31-28 loss at Arizona State in 2024, Mahdi had five receptions for 28 yards.

The success Mahdi had in his two games versus ASU and Baylor projects for Mahdi having a successful season in 2025. Mahdi should make the Arizona offense more balanced, dynamic and versatile in 2025.