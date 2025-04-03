Pro Football Focus names Tetairoa McMillan best at this skill in 2025 NFL Draft

Former record-setting Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan was recently named by Pro Football Focus as being the best at contested catches among wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft. At 6'5 McMillan has a huge catch radius to consistently win on contested catches.

McMillan is the Arizona leader with 3,423 receiving yards, fourth with 213 receptions and third in program history with 26 receiving touchdowns. Pro Football Focus ranks McMillan third overall and as the top player who solely projects as a WR on their 2025 NFL Draft Big Board.

The New York Giants currently hold the third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After drafting star WR Malik Nabors in 2024, it seems likely the Giants would not select a WR in the 2025 NFL Draft. In their most recent mock draft posted on March 24, PFF projects McMillan to be selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas will be looking to find a WR to complement tight end Brock Bowers, who was third in the NFL with 112 receptions and eighth with 1,194 receiving yards and had five TDs as a rookie in 2024. Jakobi Meyers led the Las Vegas WRs with 87 receptions, 1,027 yards and four TDs in 2024.

Tetairoa McMillan since 2023:



🔴 35 contested catches (1st)

🔵 70 explosive receptions (1st) pic.twitter.com/7Rk857QmNs — PFF (@PFF) March 26, 2025

"Best at Contested Catches: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

McMillan uses every bit of his 6-foot-5 frame and outstanding hands to make acrobatic contested catches look routine. His 35 contested catches over the past two years are the most in the FBS while he’s maintained a solid 54.7% catch rate in such situations. McMillan’s 16 explosive plays on contested targets also lead the nation in that same timeframe, further demonstrating his ability to win downfield in these situations." Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus

In three collegiate seasons, McMillan had 144 receptions for first downs, 92 catches of 15 or more yards and 42 for 25 or more yards. On third down and 10 or more yards to go, McMillan recorded 11 receptions for 256 yards and two TDs. McMillan had eight receptions for 211 yards and two TDs in 2024 on third and 10 or more.

McMillan has proven throughout his three years in college the ability to make clutch and explosive plays. With the average height for an NFL WR being 6'1, McMillan should be intriguing to NFL executives in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 2025 NFL Draft is not considered a deep one for WRs.