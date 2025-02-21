Pro Football Focus names Tetairoa McMillan's 2025 NFL draft comp

In his article "2025 NFL Draft: Player comparisons for PFF's top 20 prospects," Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus compared Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to former Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals wideout A.J. Green. Green is unquestionably a future Hall of Famer.

Cincinnati chose Green with the fourth pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Green had 649 receptions for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdown receptions in nine years with Cincinnati and 78 catches for 1,084 yards and five scores in two years with Arizona. Green had 166 receptions for 2,619 yards and 23 TDs in three seasons at Georgia.

Like Green McMillan is leaving Arizona after three seasons. McMillan finished his Arizona career fourth with 213 receptions, first with 3,423 receiving yards and third with 26 receiving TDs. Green finished his Georgia career fifth in receptions, third in receiving yards and TDs.

McMillan's size has him frequently compared to bigger receivers. Green played at 6'4 and 207 pounds. McMillan is the biggest among the top WR prospects in the NFL Draft. Later this month, McMillan be tested for his other skills at the NFL Combine.

Tetairoa McMillan: 6-foot-5, 210-pound, powerful, smooth, strong-handed WR (top 10 player in the class IMO)



Also Tetairoa McMillan: has an absolute 🚀 pic.twitter.com/TdTXRaQp4i — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 7, 2025

"3. Tetairoa Mcmillan – A.J. Green

McMillan, the 6-foot-5 and 210-pound receiver from Arizona, has some lofty NFL comparisons from those who have watched his games over the years. Some go with Mike Evans, but I think McMillan is better after the catch than Evans has been (on a per-catch basis) in the NFL. With that in mind, I see more A.J. Green in McMillan – hard to go wrong with either All–Pro comp. " Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Evans is thicker than McMillan at 6'5 and 231 pounds. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Evans with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, where he has spent his entire career. Evans had 151 receptions for 2,499 yards and 17 TDs in three seasons at Texas A&M in college.

Evans has 836 receptions for 12,684 yards and 75 TDs with 1,000 yards receiving in every season of his NFL career. The 11 consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards to begin his career are an NFL record and tie the record overall. Evans will also be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his NFL career ends.

McMillan is projected as a can't miss NFL prospect. If McMillan comes close to the careers of Evans and Green at worst, he will be a multi-year All-Pro player and he would have the potential of becoming the first Arizona player elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.