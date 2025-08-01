Quarterback Braedyn Locke explains decision to chose Arizona as a transfer

New Arizona backup quarterback Braedyn Locke told reporters why he chose the Wildcats earlier this week in a joint appearance in front of the media with starting signal caller Noah Fifita. Locke transferred to Arizona during the 2025 offseason.

Locke began his career as a redshirt in 2022 at Mississippi State and played in 16 games with 12 starts in the past two seasons at Wisconsin. In 2023 Locke played in five games, with three starts after starting QB Tanner Mordechai was injured.

Locke played in 11 games with nine starts in 2024 after starting QB Tyler VanDyke was injured. Adding Locke is a significant upgrade for Arizona at QB behind Fifita. Locke knows how to be ready to play at any moment as the backup.

Locke completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 2,713 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in two seasons at Wisconsin. With 448 career pass attempts, Locke enters the 2025 season as one of the most experienced backup QBs nationally.

"In the portal, a lot of it's just about timing and Arizona was...a place that came in at the right time...Coach (Seth) Doege and I had just an established relationship going back to when I was in high school and he was at USC. That had a lot to do with it...Obviously, you're confident in yourself. You're confident in this team. You believe this team can be special and do special things and I wanted to be a part of it." Arizona quarterback Braedyn Locke

Locke is one of 28 transfers Arizona added during the offseason. Expect Locke to be one of the leaders for Arizona entering his redshirt junior season with the experience he brings to the Wildcats after playing extensively for Wisconsin in the past two seasons.

Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege said in his meeting with reporters on Wednesday that Locke has already been mentoring freshman QB Sawyer Anderson. Doege reported Anderson and Locke are together 24/7.

Locke is not the only Arizona player to have a previous connection with Dodge. Arizona tight end Keyan Burnett was recruited by Doege when he coached at USC. Burnett returned to Arizona after transferring to Kansas following the 2024 season.

Fifita and Locke both have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Arizona has one of the most experienced QB tandems nationally entering 2025. Doege stated he is confident Arizona can be productive offensively and continue to score points if Locke is pressed. into playing time in 2025.