Quarterback Noah Fifita optimistic about 2025 Arizona red zone offense

After finishing 61st nationally in 2024, converting 62.5 percent of their red zone trips into touchdowns, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is confident Arizona will improve in 2025 under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege.

Arizona was 39th nationally, scoring on 87.5 percent of their trips in the red zone, or on 21 out of 24 possessions. With Tyler Loop as their kicker in 2024, Arizona had six field goals in the red zone in addition to 15 TDs. Arizona needs to convert red zone trips into TDs at a higher rate in 2025.

The most glaring red zone problems for Arizona in 2024 were in a 28-22 home loss to Texas Tech. Arizona had a touchdown, two field goals and was stopped on fourth and one from the Texas Tech 20 yardline in four red zone trips versus Texas Tech in 2024.

Arizona lost starting running back Quali Conley and star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan following the 2024 season. Fifita stated Arizona has a great scheme and plan with Doege and playmakers that will make their job easy.

"We have a great scheme. We have a great plan...with coach Doege and we have playmakers around the field that will make our job easy. So, whether you want to stack the box, we have guys that can win one-on-one outside or if you guys want to stop the pass, we have off-the-line and ground-and-pound games that can help us as well. So, really excited about the scheme, really excited about our personnel down there." Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita

Arizona added former All-American Ismail Mahdi, who is projected to be the starting running back and wide receivers Kris Hutson and Luke Wysong as transfers, who are also expected to start in 2025. Mahdi was an All-American as an all-purpose player who will be a threat for Arizona as a runner and receiver.

Arizona returns WR Chris Hunter and tight end Keyan Burnett as potential red zone targets in 2025. Burnett had a critical TD reception at Utah in 2024 and Hunter had three TDs. At 6'6, Burnett should be a great red zone target and has the potential to be more involved offensively after 18 receptions for 217 yards in 2024.

Being balanced offensively is crucial for Arizona in 2025. Getting opponents off balance will benefit Arizona offensively, particularly in the red zone. Fifita completed 20 passes in 34 attempts with nine TDs and no interceptions in the red zone in 2024.

Fifita avoiding turnovers in the red zone is significant. Ten of Fifita's red zone completions last season went for first downs. If Fifita can improve his red zone completion percentage while continuing to avoid turnovers, that should help Arizona be more successful inside their opponents 20-yard line in 2025.