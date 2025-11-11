Quincy Craig's clutch play earns him Big XII Co-Offensive Player of the Week

The Big XII Conference named Arizona running back Quincy Craig the Co-Offensive Player of the Week after he scored two touchdowns on Saturday versus Kansas. Both TDs by Craig were clutch against the Jayhawks.

The final two offensive plays of the game for Arizona against Kansas were the biggest touches Craig had against the Jayhawks. On third and three at the Kansas 42-yard line with 49 seconds left in the game, Craig ran 18 yards. Craig finished the Arizona game-winning drive with a 24-yard run on the next play with 39 seconds remaining.

The TD run by Craig put Arizona ahead to stay at 24-20 when the Wildcats could have played for a field goal and forced overtime. Arizona secured the win defensively when the final pass from Kansas quarterback Jalen Daniels went out of the end zone.

Craig is part of a running back by committee. Craig, Ismail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano combined for 15 carries for 139 yards and one TD rushing and two receptions (both by Craig) for 13 yards and a touchdown.

"Craig scored two touchdowns in just five touches in Arizona’s 24-20 win over Kansas. He rushed for the game-winning score on a 24-yard carry with 39 seconds remaining after catching a touchdown from quarterback Noah Fifita in the second quarter. The catch was part of Arizona history as Fifita tied the program record for career passing touchdowns with 67. Craig made the most of his three carries, rushing for 47 yards to average 15.7 yards per carry." Big XII Conference

Carrying Arizona to victory was impressive for Craig, with two of his five touches on the final two offensive plays of the game for Arizona. In 2025, Craig is third among Arizona RBs with 40 carries, second with 281 rushing yards and second at the position for the Wildcats with 10 receptions for 70 yards and a TD.

Craig is a junior in his first season with Arizona after playing three seasons with the Football Championship Subdivision program Portland State. After making the big jump from FCS to a power conference program, Craig has proven he has the ability to perform at the highest level of college football.

With Mahdi a senior, Craig and Reescano could have bigger roles in 2026. Arizona also loves the potential of true freshman Wesley Yarbrough. Yarbrough has 21 carries for 77 yards in 2025. The future for Arizona at RB is bright.