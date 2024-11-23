Recalling all 6 Arizona wins over Duke
Arizona earned its first win over Duke with a 91-85 Triumph over the Blue Devils in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl Classic in Tucson. The 1987 game was the second time Arizona played Duke and the first of nine games with national implications in a series that has always had a national impact since then.
Arizona and Duke are playing for only the fourth time on campus in their 11-game series. The Blue Devils and Wildcats split a home-and-home in 1990 and 1991. Arizona won in 2023 in the first of a home-and-home series. Arizona and Duke played in the 2001 and 2011 NCAA Tournaments.
Duke beat Arizona to win the 1997 Maui Invitational. Arizona beat Duke to win the 2013 preseason NIT and across the river at the Brendan Byrne Arena in 1989. When Arizona plays Duke it is a game that generates national interest and has included some of the greatest players in college basketball history.
Arizona, Kentucky and North Carolina are the only three programs that have played Duke at least 10 times and have a winning record. Arizona has a three-game winning streak versus Duke. The series is so close that Duke has scored 805 points and Arizona 796 in the games they have played.
Arizona 91 Duke 85-1987 in Tucson
Arizona was in its infancy as a major program. The Wildcats won the Great Alaska Shootout beat ninth-ranked Michigan in the Semifinals and number one Syracuse in the Championship game a month before beating Duke. Arizona beat Michigan State in the Fiesta Bowl Semifinals and Duke in the Championship Game.
Arizona 77 Duke 75-1989 Brendan Byrne Arena, New Jersey
In a game televised nationally on NBC, Arizona held on late for a big win over Duke. Sean Elliott overcame a poor shooting game to score 24 points and Anthony Cook had 19 to lead Arizona. Duke had multiple chances late but was unable to score. Christian Laettner missed a chance to tie the game with free throws in the final seconds.
Arizona 103 Duke 96-1991 2OT Tucson
Arizona won their 60th straight game at home behind 24 points from Brian Williams (Bison Dele) and 21 from Chris Mills. The game was played with Desert Storm just beginning. Laettner was joined by Bobby Hurley and Grant Hill since Arizona last played Duke. Duke would win the first to consecutive NCAA Championships in 1991.
Arizona 93 Duke 77 2011 NCAA Tournament West Regional Semifinal-Anaheim
Duke won the next two games over Arizona in the 1997 Maui Invitational Championship Game and 2001 NCAA Tournament title game. After narrow wins over Memphis (and Josh Pastner) in the first round and Texas in the second round to beat Duke. Derek Williams led Arizona with 33 points and 11 rebounds.
Arizona 72 Duke 66-2013 Preseason NIT Championship Game Madison Square Garden, New York
Fourth-ranked Arizona outscored sixth-ranked Duke 39-30 in the second half to win the Preseason NIT. All five Arizona starters scored in double-figures led by tournament Most Valuable Player Nick Johnson with 15. Rodney Hood led Duke with 21 points and then star freshman Jabari Parker scored 19.
Arizona 78 Duke 73-Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina.
A Keshad Johnson three-point play with 47 seconds remaining put Arizona in front to stay 70-69 to earn a big early season win. Johnson led all five Arizona starters in double figures with 14 points and eight rebounds. After winning at second-ranked Duke, Arizona moved up nine spots in the poll to third nationally.