Recently added FCS running back Quincy Craig adds depth

Arizona added depth at running back with Quincy Craig transferring from Portland State on Thursday. Craig is the 23rd 2025 transfer addition for Arizona and the third RB. Arizona previously added Ishmail Mahdi from Texas State and Mike Mitchell from Utah at RB to the 2025 roster.

Craig rushed for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns with 55 receptions for 530 yards and eight scores over three seasons at Portland State. Arizona could use Craig as a third-down receiver in passing situations. Craig ran for 602 yards and five TDs and had 34 receptions for 314 yards and another five scores in 2024.

Mahdi projects to share the carries with Kedrick Reescano who is the top returning rusher for Arizona in 2025. Mitchell has three years of eligibility remaining and could be a long-term developmental player. Miami also signed three-star prospect Wesley Yarbrough at RB in the 2025 class.

Arizona finished 120th this season averaging 106.58 rushing yards per game. Running backs coach Alonzo Carter and head coach Brent Brennan have done an excellent job rebuilding the RB room for Arizona entering the 2025 season. Craig has improved each season he has been in college.

Former Mater Dei RB makes it official!



Welcome Home, @QuincyCraig3 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/A3UpFkWqqW — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 10, 2025

Craig is the 974th-ranked transfer and 78 RB in the 2025 portal class per the On3 rankings. As a prospect in the 2022 class, Craig 984th prospect, 73rd RB and 73rd player in California out of Santa Ana, Mater Dei. Craig joins Leviticus Sua on the Arizona roster from Mater Dei.

Arizona now has the 30th-ranked 2025 transfer portal class after the addition of Craig. After losing 31 players to the transfer portal since the end of the 2024 season, Brennan and his staff are rebuilding the roster. Expect more transfer additions through the spring portal that is open in April after spring practice concludes.