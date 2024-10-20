Remaining Arizona game projections after loss to Colorado
The ESPN Football Power Index has Arizona as a favorite in only one of its remaining five 2024 games. Arizona is given a 69.9 percent chance to beat Houston on November 15. Saturday versus West Virginia the second best chance for Arizona to win in its last five games at 47.9 percent per the FPI.
Arizona fell 12 spots to 70 in the FPI after the 34-7 loss to Colorado on Saturday. The FPI projects Arizona to finish with 5.1 wins and 6.9 losses in their model and a 35.5 percent chance to win six games in 2024 and earn a bowl berth. Arizona began the season ranked 21st in the Associated Press Top 25 and AFCA Coaches poll.
Arizona has three home games remaining. West Virginia is in Tucson on Saturday, then Arizona hosts Houston on November 15 as previously mentioned and Arizona State on November 30. Arizona plays at Central Florida on November 2 and TCU on November 23.
Houston who is 87th in the FPI is the only Big XII team ranked lower than Arizona. Arizona has the 46th best strength of schedule in 2024 and the 68th remaining strength of schedule. The FPI efficiencies rank Arizona 80th overall, 83rd on offense, 65th on defense and 97th on special teams.
Opponent
Date
Chance of winning
West Virginia
10/26
47.9
At Central Florida
11/2
23.4
Houston
11/15
69.9
At TCU
11/23
27.2
Arizona State
11/30
41.1
Arizona has opened as a 2.5-point favorite over West Virginia per Fan Duel. The consensus expectation is for West Virginia at Arizona to be a close game. With a three-game losing streak, Arizona needs to beat West Virginia to build momentum and have any chance at a bowl game.
West Virginia lost 45-18 to Kansas State on Saturday to drop to 3-4. Central Florida who is 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big XII and Houston at 2-5 in the Big XII all have losing records among the opponents Arizona has remaining on their 2024 schedule. TCU is 4-3 overall and 2-2 and in the Big XII and Arizona State is 5-2, 2-2.