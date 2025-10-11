Replacements for Arizona and BYU on Game Day Player Availability Reporting Update

Arizona and BYU both have key players listed as out on the Game Day Player Availability Reporting Update. There will be several players to watch on Saturday who will have an increase in snaps and responsibilities for Arizona and BYU.

Arizona is without defensive lineman Tre Smith who had season ending surgery on Thursday. Mays Pese is listed as the backup to Smith. Malachi Bailey who is the backup to Dominic Lolesio as the other starting Arizona defensive end should see an increase in snaps and could start in place of Smith.

Bailey has 6.0 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a 0.5 sack in 2025. Mays has 5.0 tackles and 1.0 TFL in 2025. Riley Wilson who is a hybrid edge rusher/linebacker should also receive more snaps with Smith out for the season. Wilson has 13 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and one pass defended in 2025.

Punt returner and wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson and defensive back Jack Lutrell are the other key players out for Arizona on Saturday. Kris Hutson is listed as the second-team punt returner behind Patterson, but Luke Wysong had five punt returns for 43 yards in the win over Oklahoma State last week.

Redshirt junior cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, freshman Coleman Patmon and redshirt sophomore Gavin Hunter are players who could receive more snaps versus BYU with Lutrell out. Arizona could also increase the snaps Smith plays.

Linebacker Jack Kelly, the most significant player for BYU, is a game-time decision. Kelly is tied for second on BYU with 21 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss, leads the Cougars with four sacks and is the co-leader with one forced fumble.

Defensive tackle Anisi Purcell and running back Sione Moa are the most significant players listed as out for BYU. Moa and Purcell are key reserves for BYU. The other players on the Game Day Player Availability Reporting update for Arizona and BYU have not been significant contributors in 2025.