Returning players are majority of Arizona defensive starters on depth chart

Seven defensive players listed as first-team on the Arizona depth chart that was released on Monday are returning from the 2024 roster. Arizona lists 14 players as first-team on defense. Defensive tackle and two of the cornerback positions list two players on the Arizona depth chart.

The Arizona defensive depth chart is led by an experienced secondary. Defensive backs Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith and Trayden Stukes return for Arizona as starters in 2024 to anchor the Wildcats defensively. Defensive end Tre Smith and linebacker Taye Brown also return as starters for Arizona in 2025.

Tia Savea, who played for Arizona in 2022 and 2023 is listed as the first-team nose tackle for Arizona on the depth chart. Savea returns to Arizona after playing four games for Texas in 2024. Tennessee-Martin transfer Deshawn McKnight and junior college transfer Leroy Palu are listed as the co-first team defensive tackles.

Chase Kennedy and Texas State transfer Max Harris are listed as the first-team LBs with Brown. Leviticus Su’a and Montana transfer Riley Wilson are players to watch on the second team at LB. Linebacker is a critical position for Arizona after finishing 98th nationally, allowing 174.0 rushing yards per game in 2024.

San Jose State transfer Michael Dansby and Marquis Groves-Killebrew are listed as the first-team cornerbacks. Ayden Garnes is listed as co-first team with Dansby and Garnes. Jack Lutrell, listed as the backup to Smith, played a lot of snaps in 2024 and should receive significant playing time in 2025.

Defensive end Mays Pese and defensive back Coleman Patmon are the only two true freshmen on defense listed on the Arizona two-deep. Playing against Hawaii and their run-and-shoot should test Arizona defensively under new coordinator Danny Gonzales.

Hawaii gained 306 yards on Saturday. Stanford was able to control the clock with a 73-64 advantage in total plays and having the ball for 36:06. Hawaii ran 24 times for 96 yards and had 210 yards passing on 40 attempts.