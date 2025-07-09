Rich Rodriguez discusses time at Arizona and playing Wildcats in the future

Speaking at Big XII Media Days, former Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez spoke about returning to West Virginia and the eventuality of playing his former program. Arizona is at West Virginia during the 2026 season, the next time the teams will play.

Arizona was 43–35 from 2012 through 2017 under Rodriguez. The Wildcats won the 2014 Pac-12 South Division before losing the Fiesta Bowl to Boise State. Arizona had three wins and one loss in their other bowl games under Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has the fifth most wins in Arizona history, the fourth most conference wins and is second to Dick Tomey in bowl wins. Rodriguez and Tomey are the only coaches in Arizona history to win more than one bowl game. Tomey leads Arizona in overall wins and conference wins in program history.

After being out of coaching for three years, Rodriguez had a 27-10 record in three seasons at Jacksonville State with two conference championships. Rodriguez is returning to West Virginia after leading the Mountaineers to a 60-26 record from 2001 through 2007.

"I loved our time in Arizona.... Arizona's not on the schedule this year, but they will be in the next few, and that'll be an emotional game. I enjoyed my time there, but I'm excited to be back home at West Virginia." WVU head coach RIch Rodgiguez

Adding in his time at Michigan, Rodriguez is 136-92 in his career. Rodriguez had West Virginia a win in their final regular season game in 2007 from earning a berth in the national championship game. Pittsburgh upset West Virginia 13-9, keeping the Mountaineers from appearing in the national championship game.

Rodriguez has been credited with modernizing the spread offense while leaning more on the run. New Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege also runs the spread offense with zone read principles. The 2026 game between Arizona and West Virginia will be a marquee game in the Big XII.