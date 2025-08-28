Richard Jefferson gets a new partner on top ESPN NBA announcing team

Arizona alum Richard Jefferson will work with play-by-play announcer Mike Breen on the top ABC/ESPN NBA announcing team and they will be joined by Tim Legler for the 2025-26 season. Legler replaces Doris Burke who will continue to call games for ABC and ESPN.

Breen has been the top ABC/ESPN Play-By-Play announcer since they became the main network in 2006. Breen has been calling NBA games since 1989. Jefferson has worked for ESPN since 2019. Breen, Burke and Jefferson only worked together as a team during the 2025-26 season.

Legler has worked for ESPN since 2000, primarily as a studio analyst. ESPN Sportscenter anchor Scott VanPelt frequently features Legler on his show. Lisa Salters will continue as the sideline reporter on the top ABC/ESPN NBA announcing team.

ESPN signed Jefferson to a new multi-year contract. Jefferson will continue in his role as a game and studio analyst. Burke was also signed to a contract extension and will work with former lead ESPN Pac-12 play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch that includes the NBA Sunday Showcase.

ESPN will begin their NBA coverage on opening night with the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the New York Knicks on October 22 at 4 PM Mountain Standard Time. The NBA season will open with doubleheaders on consecutive nights on ESPN.

The consecutive doubleheaders will conclude with the Denver Nuggets versus the Golden State Warriors and Steve Kerr. ESPN has not announced game assignments for their 2025-26 schedule. ESPN released its entire 2025-26 game schedule that includes Christmas Day and the Sunday Showcase beginning on February 8.

Jefferson provides Arizona with a national presence on their broadcasts. Arizona is frequently mentioned when Jefferson is announcing a game. Jefferson and fellow Arizona alum Channing Frye host the Road Trippin' podcast together.