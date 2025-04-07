Sophomore forward Sahnya Jah has entered the transfer portal with a do not contact tag.

Arizona sophomore forward Sahnya Jah, who transferred to Arizona in 2024, is back in the transfer portal with a do-not-contact tag. According to Talia Goodman of On3. Goodman stated that Jah is likely to follow former Arizona head coach Adia Barnes to SMU.

After transferring from South Carolina, Jah played in 18 games with one start, averaging 6.6 points per game and 2.9 rebounds, with 11 assists, 17 steals, and four blocks. He also shot 34.8 percent from the field and three-point range, and 60.7 percent from the free throw line.

Jah missed nine games towards the end of the 2024-25 season due to an unspecified NCAA suspension. After one season at South Carolina and one at Arizona and one at South Carolina, Jah will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Jah averaged 3.1 PPG and 2.0 RPG in 9.1 minutes in 18 games at South Carolina in 16 games during the 2023-24 season. South Carolina finished 38-0 and won their third national championship. Jah was the number 40 signee in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

After three seasons at Bishop McNamara in Forestville, Maryland, Jah transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida for her final season of high school. Duke superstar Cooper Flagg is among the prospects who played at Montverde.

Ten Arizona players have now entered the transfer portal. Forwards Montaya Dew, Brooklyn Rhodes and Erin Tack appear to be the only players remaining on the 2025-26 Arizona roster. Tack is also on the Arizona Track and Field team as a javelin thrower. The new Arizona head coach faces a major roster rebuilding job.

Jah added depth. The transfer portal opened for women's college basketball on March 25 after the completion of the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Arizona is already 13 days behind in the transfer portal before the new head coach is even hired.