Samford at Arizona: Odds, Series History and TV

Arizona returns to McKale Center on Wednesday night to host Samford. The Wildcats host the Bulldogs attempt to get back to .500. Samford is a solid mid-major that is 81st in the NCAA Net Ratings. Samford's two losses this season are to Cornell and by eight at Michigan State.

Arizona is 4-0 this season versus non-power conference opponents and 0-5 versus power conference teams. Samford is the penultimate non-conference game for Arizona with Central Michigan at McKale Center on Saturday. Expect a high scoring game between Arizona and Samford.

Samford is 14th nationally averaging 76.5 possessions per game. Arizona is 29th nationally averaging 75.5 possessions per game. Samford averages 87.6 points per game to 83.4 for Arizona. Arizona has to take care of the basketball. Samford is 14th nationally forcing 5.6 more turnovers than they commit per game.

Samford is in the top 15 nationally in eight offensive categories. The biggest ones to watch are three-point field goals. Samford is sixth nationally with 11.5 three-point field goals per game, 12th with 30.7 attempts per game and 66th shooting 37.3 from beyond the arc. Arizona has to guard the Samford three-point shooters.

Samford at Arizona FanDuel odds

Arizona is am 18.5-point favorite over Samford per FanDuel. Taking Samford and the points is minus 102. Taking Arizona and laying the points is minus 120. Samford is plus 1,400 on the money line and Arizona is minus 3,500 on the money line. The over/under is 167.5. The over is minus 106 and the under is minus 114.

Samford at Arizona series history

Arizona beat Samford 86-57 in the programs' only meeting in 2006. Samford finished the 2006-07 season 16-16 and Arizona was 20-11. Arizona took a 46-18 lead at halftime in the last meeting and cruised to victory. Chase Budinger, Mustafa Shakur and Marcus Williams each scored 14 points for Arizona.

Samford at Arizona TV

Samford at Arizona will tipoff at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN plus.