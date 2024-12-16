San Jose State CB Michael Dansby transferring to Arizona per multiple reports
Arizona is expected to add San Jose State defensive back Michael Dansby per a report from Chris Hummer and Michael Zenitz of 247Sports. Dansby was signed out of high school by Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. Dansby will be the third transfer Arizona adds to its 2025 roster.
Arizona previously added New Mexico wide receiver Luke Wysong on Friday and Northwestern State edge rusher Chancellor Owens on Saturday. Thirty Arizona players are currently in the transfer portal. Dansby was listed as a defensive back by San Jose State and a CB by On3 and 247Sports.
Adding Dansby is significant for Arizona to build depth after losing five CBs and three safeties to the transfer portal. Dansby had 37 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 7.0 pass breakups, 9.0 passes defended and two interceptions in 2024 which was his best college season.
Dansby had 70 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 20 passes defended, five interceptions and one returned for a TD in three seasons at San Jose State. On3 lists Dansby as the 424th-best 2025 transfer and 58th-ranked CB in the portal.
Dansby provides Arizona with good size at CB at 6'0 and 179 pounds, In 2024, Dansby had his best game with five tackles, two pass breakups and two passes defended in a 31-24 San Jose State loss at Colorado State. Dansby was 13th in the Mountain West in PBUs and 14th in passes defended.
Dansby has one season of eligibility remaining with Arizona. Duane Akina is returning to Arizona as the secondary coach, but will not be the defensive coordinator in 2025. Akina has coached six Thorpe Awards as the best defensive back annually in college football.
The ability of Dansby and other DBs to work with Akina should help them develop. Akina is expected to remain on the Arizona staff no matter who the new defensive coordinator is. This should be a busy offseason for Brennan and the Arizona staff and is a critical one in rebuilding the roster for 2025.