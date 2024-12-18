Second ranked transfer RB Wayshawn Parker down to Arizona and Utah

Arizona is close to adding one of the top-ranked players in the transfer portal. Brandon Huffman of 247Sports reported on Monday that Wayshawn Parker of Washington State who is the second-ranked transfer running back is down to Arizona and Utah. Parker told Huffman he canceled visits to UCLA and USC.

Parker visits Arizona over the weekend and is expected to decide which program he will choose after he visits Utah at the end of the week. Utah finished the 2024 season with a 5-7 record after being ranked 12th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 13th in the US LBM coaches poll in the preseason.

Arizona leading rusher Quali Conley and Micah Bernard of Utah completed their eligibility at the end of the 2024 season. Parker will have the opportunity to be the lead RB with the program he transfers to. Parker had 735 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry with 11 receptions for 108 yards and one score.

Parker succeeded Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Parker is the 40th-ranked transfer overall by 247Sports. Arizona returns Kedrick Reescano transferred from Mississippi during the 2023 transfer portal cycle is expected to have a significant increase in carries in 2025.

Arizona lost RBs Brandon Johnson and Rayshon Luke to the transfer portal. The Wildcats need to add transfer RBs to build depth at the position for 2025. Reescano is the only RB returning to Arizona's 2025 roster who had significant carries during the 2024 season.

Three-star signee Wesley Yarbrough is the only RB in the 2025 Arizona class. Arizona could seek a pair of RBs through the transfer portal to add depth for 2025 or add another freshman to the class. With 30 players in the transfer portal, Arizona had a lot of positions to sell potential transfers on playing time.