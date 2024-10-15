Senior Bowl names Tetairoa McMillan Midseason All-American
Arizona junior wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named a mid-season All-American by the Senior Bowl last week. McMillan is third nationally averaging 123.7 receiving yards per game and 12th with 7.0 receptions per game. McMillan was named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press.
After being named a mid-season All-American by the Senior Bowl, McMillan had five receptions for 78 yards in the 41-19 Arizona loss at BYU on Saturday. McMillan has 42 receptions for 742 yards and four touchdowns. All four of McMillan's TDs came in the season-opening 61-39 win over New Mexico.
McMillan began the season with 10 receptions for an Arizona single-game record 304 yards and record-tying four TDs. McMillan has not scored a TD since the New Mexico game. The performance by Millan this season has come versus constant double teams and without Arizona developing a secondary receiver.
Tight end Keyan Burnett is second on Arizona with 205 receiving yards and running back Quali Conley is second with 22 receptions. Montana Lemious-Craig is second among the Arizona WRs with 17 receptions and 172 yards. Jeremiah Patterson is the only other Arizona receiver with more than one receiving TD.
McMillan has been somewhat inconsistent this season. The three 100-yard games by McMillan came in Arizona's first, third and fifth games. McMillan was below 100 yards in Arizona's second, fourth and sixth games. Arizona is 1-2 when McMillan has over 100 yards receiving and 1-2 when he is below 100 yards.
Only seven other receivers nationally are averaging over 100 receiving yards per game. McMillan is averaging 87.6 receiving yards per game since the season-opening dominance versus New Mexico. Arizona plays two of the bottom five pass defenses in the Big XII and two of the top three in their remaining six games.
Arizona State is ninth in the Big XII and Colorado is 10th in passing yards allowed per game. McMillan has been exceptional at home this season with 20 receptions for 476 yards and the four TDs versus New Mexico. Arizona needs another big game from McMillan versus Colorado on Saturday.