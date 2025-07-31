Seth Doege confident and exited about Braedyn Locke as backup quarterback

The addition of transfer quarterback Braedyn Locke provides Arizona with an experienced backup. Locke started 12 games in the last two seasons at Wisconsin after starters Tanner Mordechai and Tyler Van Dyke were out due to injuries.

After redshirting as a true freshman at Mississippi State in 2022, Locke completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 2,713 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 16 games in the last two seasons with Wisconsin. Locke played in 11 games during the 2024 season.

After Wisconsin starting QB Tyler Van Dyke suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in the third game of the 2024 season, Locke became the starter for the remainder of the year. Locke completed 55.4 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards, 13 TDs and 10 interceptions in 2024.

Locke acknowledged his limitations and explained he is not able to improvise as well as Arizona starter Noah Fifita when the two met with reporters on Wednesday. Locke was a four-star prospect and the 22nd-ranked QB in the 2022 247Sports composite rankings.

"You can't find a really good quarterback that doesn't have an ego, some sort of confident ego..Locke knows he can play this position. But to play the role that he's playing in, to be the two and to be ready at any given moment, you have to be a great teammate...He's mature. All right. He can process extremely well...So I'm excited about him and like if anything were to happen and he had to go in the game, I'd be very confident that we could still score points." Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege

Locke provides Arizona with the ideal backup QB. The past two seasons have given Locke experience as a backup. Doege knows Locke understands what is required to be ready as the backup QB and being the leader. Arizona has much better depth at QB behind Fifita than they had in 2024.

Fifita threw all but seven passes for Arizona in 2024. Two of the other seven pass attempts were by wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Cole Tannenbaum completed one pass in five attempts as the only other QB for Arizona in 2025 with an attempt. Tannenbaum entered the portal after last season.

Locke is already taking on a leadership role, according to Doege. Freshman QB Sawyer Anderson and Locke have been together 24/7, according to Doege. Locke is teaching Anderson everything he needs to know, according to Locke.

Having two experienced QBs on the roster will help the young signal callers for Arizona in the future. Fifita and Locke both have two years of eligibility remaining as redshirt juniors in 2025. Locke can also help teach the Doege offense after playing under Mike Leach at Mississippi State. Doege played under Leach at Texas Tech from 2009 through 2013.