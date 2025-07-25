Seth Doege's Marshall offense was not as explosive as Brent Brennan claims

The Marshall offense in 2024 under new Arizona coordinator Seth Doege was not as explosive as Wildcats's head coach Brent Brennan claimed at Big XII media days earlier this month. Marshall ranked in the middle to bottom half of offenses nationally in explosive plays in 2024.

Marshall finished 84th nationally with 165 plays of 10 or more yards in 2024, 70th with 57 plays of 20 or more yards, 57th with 26 plays of 30 or more, 83rd with 11 plays of 40 or more yards, 34th with eight plays of 50 or more, 10th with seven plays of 60 or more, 15th with three of 70 or more and second with two of 80 or more yards.

Marshall was explosive using the measurement of the biggest plays, but the eight plays of 50 or more were twice every three games, the seven plays of 60 or more barely over every other game and the 70 to 80 yard plays every three or six games.

Arizona has to be more explosive than the rate Marshall was in 2024. The Wildcats were about the same or worse than the Thundering Herd at creating explosive plays in 2024. Arizona tied Marshall for 84th in plays of 10 or more yards in 2024.

"I'm really excited about his process with our team so far. I'm excited about Seth Doege our offense. Just kind of the aggressive, explosive offense that we want to play at U of A. " Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

The aggressive offense Brennan was referring to is that Doege ideally plays an uptempo offense that wants to get the ball snapped quickly. Marshall was 59th nationally in 2024, averaging 26.2 seconds per play. Arizona also averaged 26.2 seconds per play in 2024.

Marshall was 98th nationally, averaging 65.6 plays per game. The Thundering Herd were 31st nationally in 2024, averaging 39.15 rushing attempts per game. Marshall was 115th nationally in 2024, averaging 25.6 passing attempts per game.

Arizona was 78th nationally in 2024, averaging 67.5 plays per game. The Wildcats were 130th out of 134 Football Bowl Division teams in 2024, averaging 27.92 rushing attempts per game. Playing from behind most of the 2024 season, Arizona averaged 36.4 passing attempts per game in 2024.

Expect Brennan and Doege to strive to have Arizona become more balanced offensively than the Wildcats or Marshall was in 2024. Arizona will not be as dependent in 2025 on one player as they were with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan during the 2024 season.