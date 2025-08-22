Seth Doege says Braedyn Locke mentoring Sawyer Anderson

Wisconsin transfer Braedyn Locke, the primary backup to Noah Fifita in 2025 has been mentoring freshman quarterback Sawyer Anderson, according to offensive coordinator Seth Doege. Anderson and fellow 2025 signee Luke Haugo are competing to be the 2025 third-team QB.

If Fifita and Locke stay healthy in the 2025 the likelihood is that Anderson and Haugo will redshirt this season. Players can play in up to four games and redshirt if they have not taken one previously. Arizona has a commitment from four-star QB Oscar Rios in the 2026 class.

Locke is an experienced QB who was a backup in each of his three collegiate seasons at the beginning of the year. In his one year at Mississippi State in 2022, Locke redshirted as a true freshman. Locke began the 2023 and 2024 seasons as the second-team QB at Wisconsin.

In his two seasons at Wisconsin, Locke played in 16 games with 12 starts. Injuries to Wisconsin starting QBs Tanner Mordecai in 2023 and Tyler Van Dyke in 2024 elevated Locke to being the starter. Doege attributed the progress of Anderson to being attached to Locke's hip.

"(Braedyn Locke) and Sawyer Anderson is like attached to this dude's hip 24/7, and Sawyer's progress has been through the roof too just because he's around Locke, and Locke's taking him under his wing, teaching him everything he needs to know. " Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege

Anderson was the 1,172nd prospect, 69th QB and 178th player in Texas in the 2025 class. Listed at 5'11 and 184 pounds, Anderson is an undersized QB. Fifita is entering his third season as the Arizona starting QB at 5'10 and 195 pounds.

Decisions by Fifita and Locke will determine the path Arizona takes at QB in 2026. Fifita and Locke each have eligibility remaining through the 2026 season. Rios is the favorite to be the successor to Fifita at QB. Fifita and Locke have the option of entering the 2026 NFL Draft or transferring after the 2025 season.

Rios would likely redshirt if Fifita, Locke or both return in 2026. Anderson and Haugo will likely have an opportunity to compete with Rios as the eventual successor to Fifita. Rios is the significant favorite to be the long-term successor as the Arizona QB by at least 2027.