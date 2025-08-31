Several projected 2025 Arizona starters out versus Hawaii

Starting cornerbacks Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Treydan Stukes and top wide receiver Kris Hutson will not play for Arizona on Saturday night in the season opener versus Hawaii according to Wildcat beat reporter Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star.

Spears also reported Arizona will be without defensive backs Gianni Edwards and Dejon Hinton and freshman tight end Kellan Ford versus Hawaii. Hawaii native Gavin Hunter will make his first career start at DB for Arizona against Hawaii.

Arizona offensive tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai is dressed and active for the season opener against Hawaii according to Spears. Stukes was listed as a starter and projected to be in the slot in the Arizona secondary. Groves-Killebrew was listed as the co-starter at CB with Ayden Garnes.

Tapa’atoutai is listed as the co-starter for Arizona at right tackle. According to Spears, Arizona is starting Ty Buchanan at left tackle, Michael Wooten at left guard, center Ka'ena Decambra, right guard Alexander Doost and Tristan Bounds at RT.

Hawaii native and defensive back Gavin Hunter will make his first-career start against his hometown team. https://t.co/yYqqXS95ah — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 31, 2025

Hunter has four tackles in 12 games over two seasons with Arizona. After playing in one game and redshirting as a freshman in 2023, Hunter played 11 games for Arizona in 2024. Hunter was a two-way player at Mililani High School in Hawaii and signed Arizona as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class.

Looks like Washington State wide receiver transfer Kris Hutson is not playing tonight. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 31, 2025

Hutson is projected to be the top receiver for Arizona in 2025 with New Mexico transfer Luke Wysong. Hutson has been a productive player throughout his collegiate career playing at Oregon and Washington State. Brandon Phelps is listed behind Hutson on the Arizona depth chart.

Expect Kansas State transfer Tre Spivey, who is listed as a co-starter with Arizona's leading returning receiver Chris Hunter, should see an increase in snaps with Hutson out. Expect Wysong to become the go-to receiver for Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita with Hutson not expected to play versus Hawaii.

Arizona cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew is out tonight. Other DBs out: Dajon Hinton and Gianni Edwards. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 31, 2025

Groves-Killebrew had 26 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and 4.0 pass breakups for Arizona in 2024. Edwards and Hinton are not on the Arizona two-deep depth chart. The players reported as out for Arizona versus Hawaii were expected to be significant contributors. Arizona will have their depth tested versus Hawaii.