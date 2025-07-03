Several top Arizona prospects have commitment announcements this weekend

Arizona is trending for a few prospects who will make their commitment announcements this weekend. The 247Sports database and Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority list several Arizona prospects making commitment announcements this weekend.

Wildcat Authority is a 247Sports-affiliated site. This could be a big weekend for Brent Brennan and the Arizona football program. This weekend comes after Arizona received a commitment from four-star quarterback Oscar Rios last Friday. Rios is the biggest commit to Arizona under Brennan.

Friday is the day to watch, with three three-star prospects who took official visits to Arizona announcing their commitments. Edge rusher Prince Williams is the first prospect with a scheduled commitment announcement on Thursday at 1 PM Mountain Standard Time.

Defensive lineman Manoah Faupusa, edge rusher Keytrin Harris and wide receivers have their commitment announcements scheduled for Friday. Harris' commitment announcement is scheduled for 11:30 AM MST and Faupusa at 12:30 PM MST.

No 247Sports crystal balls have been logged for Williams. Rivals, who merged with On3 on July 1, project Miami with a 69.8 percent chance for a commitment from Williams. Williams is the 579th prospect and 55th edge rusher in the 2026 class.

Arizona, California and Missouri are the three finalists for Harris. There are no crystal balls for Harris. On3 lists Georgia as a favorite even though they are not a finalist and the Rivals Fan Future Cast has Missouri as the favorite with a 40 percent chance for a commitment from Harris.

Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina are the finalists for Faupusa. Scheer is the only 247Sports writer to log a crystal ball for Faupusa and it's in favor of Arizona. Faupusa has frequently reposted other Arizona recruiting information, which would seem to make the Wildcats the favorite.

Four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson and three-star DL Khalil Sanogo, who both took official visits to Arizona, will make their commitment announcements on Sunday. Sanogo will make his announcement at 12:30 PM MST and Robinson is at 3:00 PM MST.

There are no crystal balls logged for Sanogo. On3 gives Arizona a slight edge with a 29.3 percent chance for a commitment from Sanogo. UNLV is the second favorite for a commitment from Sanogo at 25.4 percent, followed by North Carolina at 21.7 and North Carolina at 18.1.

Notre Dame is the prohibitive favorite for Robinson, with one 247Sports crystal ball and a 91.0 percent projection for a commitment per On3. Robinson took an official visit to Arizona, but it always felt like a long shot for the Wildcats to earn a commitment.

Arizona has 16 commits in the 2026 class and is 55th nationally in 247Sports composite rankings. The commitment from Rios provides Brennan with a foundational player to build the program around and the projected successor to Noah Fifita at QB. The next few days are important for the 2026 Arizona class.