Shohei Ohtani Breaks World Series Record Held By Arizona Alum Kenny Lofton

Arizona legend Kenny Lofton held the World Series record for reaching base six times, with Stan Hack of the Chicago Cubs entering game three of the World Series on Monday night. Shohei Ohtani reached base nine times in game three of the World Series on Monday night.

Ohtani doubled twice and hit two home runs in his first four at-bats before receiving four consecutive intentional walks in extra innings to break the record held by Hack and Lofton. Hack reached base six times in game six of the 1945 World Series and Lofton did so in game three in 1995.

Hack had a double, two walks and three singles in seven at-bats as the Detroit Tigers lost 8-7 in 12 innings of game six to the Chicago Cubs. The Detroit loss tied the series at three games. Detroit won seven 9-3 to win their second World Series, 10 years after they won their first, also over the Cubs.

Lofton had two singles, a double, a walk and an intentional walk in his final two at-bats to match the record set by Hack. Cleveland beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in 11 innings. The Cleveland win cut their deficit in the World Series to two games to one.

ohtani has been on base 8 times tonight



the previous postseason record was 6 (stan hack 1945, kenny lofton 1995, and kerry carpenter 2025)



the all-time regular season record is 9 (stan hack again, 1942) — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) October 28, 2025

The four extra base hits by Ohtani on Monday night tied the World Series record set by Frank Isbell of the Chicago White Sox in the 1906 Fall Classic. Ohtani tied the Dodgers' franchise World Series record with 12 total bases against the Blue Jays. Albert Pujols holds the World Series record with 14 total bases.

Ohtani has six hits in 12 at-bats, with three home runs, five runs batted in and six walks in 16 World Series plate appearances. In two World Series appearances, Lofton had a .250 batting average, .311 on-base percentage, and .321 slugging percentage in 13 World Series Games. Lofton also played in the 2002 World Series with San Francisco.