Six 2024 Teams more disappointing than Arizona
Arizona is not mentioned as one of "College football midseason's 14 biggest surprises, major disappointments" published by Cody Nagel of 247Sports on Tuesday. Oklahoma State is the only Big XII program listed among the top six disappointments.
BYU is listed as one of the top eight surprises in 2024. Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi, North Carolina State and USC were the other disappointments mentioned by Nagel. All six of the above teams except Auburn were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls.
Mississippi began the season sixth in both polls, Florida State was 10th, Oklahoma State was 17th in the AP Top 25 and 18th in the Coaches Poll, North Carolina State was 24th in the AP Top 25 and 22nd in the Coaches Poll and USC was ranked 22nd in both polls to begin the 2024 season.
Arizona was ranked 18th in both preseason polls. Auburn was 41st under others receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and 32nd in the USA Today Coaches polls. USC is the only one among the six most disappointing teams and Arizona to receive votes in the week eight polls. The Trojans are 37th in the AP Top.
Auburn has started the 2024 season 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Football Championship Subdivision program Alabama A&M and New Mexico, who Arizona beat 61-39 are the only teams Auburn beat this season. Auburn lost to California, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Georgia.
Florida State has been well documented this season. The Seminoles have to be the most disappointing team in college football through the first half of the season. Florida State is 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the ACC. California is the only win for Florida State this season.
It is debatable if Mississippi belongs on the list. The Rebels are 5-2 with three-point losses to Kentucky and LSU. Kentucky at home was a difficult loss for Mississippi. Losing at then 13th ranked LSU is not a bad loss. Mississippi has to win out to reach its preseason ranking of sixth and a potential College Football Playoff berth.
North Carolina State is 3-4 with blowout losses to Clemson and Tennessee, a third defeat to a poor Wake Forest team and a 24-17 loss to Syracuse. FCS Western Carolina, Louisiana Tech and Northern Illinois are the three wins for NC State. The Wolfpack is 85th in the ESPN Football Power Index.
Oklahoma State was picked third in the Big XII preseason poll and received 14 first-place votes. The Cowboys have started the season 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the Big XII. Oklahoma State has wins over FCS South Dakota State, Arkansas and Tulsa. Oklahoma State has lost its last three to Utah, Kansas State and West Virginia.
In their first season in the Big 10, USC is 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference. USC has wins over LSU, Utah State and Wisconsin and losses at Michigan, Minnesota and to Penn State in overtime at home. The Trojans three losses are by 13 total points. Number 12 Notre Dame is the only remaining ranked team on USC's schedule.
Arizona has started 3-3. The losses to Kansas State and BYU were expected. The loss at home to Texas Tech came as a favorite. Arizona was mediocre to start the season with wins over New Mexico and Northern Arizona. The national perception is the six teams Nagel mentioned have been more disappointing than Arizona.