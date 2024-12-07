Southern Utah at Arizona: Odds, Series History and TV
After losing two out of three in the Battle 4 Atlantis during Thanksgiving weekend, Arizona returns home on Saturday to host Southern Utah. Arizona is on a two-game losing streak for the second time this season and has lost four of its last five games. Arizona never lost two consecutive games under Tommy Lloyd until this season.
Southern Utah travels to Arizona with an 8-2 record. Loyola beat Southern Utah 76-72 in Chicago and UCLA won 88-43 at Pauley Pavillion. Included in the two Southern Utah wins were victories over two non-Divison I opponents. Saturday is a game that Arizona should win easily at build momentum.
Caleb Love broke out of an early season slump in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Love averaged 20.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists while making 35.3 percent of his three-point attempts in the Bahamas. Trey Townsend was more assertive at B4A averaging 15.3 PPG, 4.3 rebounds and shooting 58.1% from the floor.
Southern Utah is led by forward Jamir Simpson who averages 16.2 PPG and 4.1 RPG and guard Dominque Ford who posts 13.8 PPG and 2.4 RPG. Expect Southern Utah to try and slow the pace. Arizona is 26th nationally averaging 76 possessions per game and Southern Utah is 84th averaging 73.6.
Southern Utah at Arizona Odds
Arizona lists FanDuel as a 26.5-point favorite over Southern Utah on Saturday. Southern Utah is plus 3,000 on the money line. Arizona is -10,000 on the money line. The over/under 156.6. The over is minus 115 and the under is minus 105.
Southern Utah at Arizona series history
Arizona and Southern Utah are playing for the first time. Southern Utah has been a Division I program since the 1988-89 season. This is the second game for Southern Utah this season versus a power conference opponent after the blowout loss at UCLA last month.
Southern Utah at Arizona TV
Chris Lewis will call play-by-play and Mike O’Donnell will be the color analyst for CBS Sports on Saturday.