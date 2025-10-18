St. Mary's at Arizona Exhibition Game Time, Series history and TV

Arizona hosts St. Mary's in an exhibition in their first game of the 2025-26 season. Paulius Murauskas, who was the 2024-25 West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Arizona, will make his return to Tucson.

A 6'8 235-pound forward, Murauskas averaged 12.1 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 34.7 percent on three-point attempts in 2024-25. Murauskas will be a matchup to watch, no matter who is in the game at forward for Arizona.

Arizona should be expected to start Jaden Bradley at guard and Tobe Awaka and Koa Peat at the forwards. The other two starters are expected to be Motiejus Krivas at center, Brayden Burries at guard, or Anthony Dell'Orso on the wing.

Awaka, Bradley and Dell'Orso are the only returning starters and rotation players for Arizona in 2025-26. Krivas played in eight games in 2024-25 before suffering a season-ending injury. St. Mary's is a good test for Arizona without the game counting against either team's records.

St. Mary's at Arizona Television Information

St. Mary's at Arizona will tipoff at 2 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+ on Saturday. There is no information about the announcers for the game.

St. Mary's at Arizona All-Time Series

Arizona has five wins and two losses all-time versus St.Mary's. The Wildcats have won the last four games against the Gaels, dating back to the 2000-01 season. St. Mary's two wins over Arizona were in 1949 and 1951 in San Francisco and Tucson.

Arizona's next game

Arizona will host NAIA Embry Riddle-Arizona on October 27 with a 7:00 PM MST tipoff that will also be streaming live on ESPN+. Arizona opens the regular season on November 3 at 5:00 PM MST at T-Mobile Arena with TNT broadcasting the game.