Steve Kerr texted Tommy Lloyd asking what happened on blown 3-on-1

With 1:42 left and Arizona leading 80-73, Jaden Bradley attempted an alley-oop that K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love both went up for. The dunk missed and Keeshawn Barthelemy made a three-point shot seven seconds later to cut the deficit to four for Oregon. That play contributed to almost costing Arizona the game.

Arizona legend and four-time Golden State Warriors NBA Championship coach Steve Kerr texted Wildcats' head coach Tommy Lloyd after the game to ask him "What was the hell up with that three-on-one?" Kerr told Lloyd, future Basketball Hall of Famers Steph Curry and Draymond Green would have made similar plays.

After an empty possession for Arizona, Nate Bittle made a jumper for Oregon to cut the deficit to two. Arizona had a turnover on its next possession, but T.J. Bamba missed a shot in the lane that would have tied the game with 32 seconds left. Arizona made 5-6 free throws in the final 30 seconds.

When Oregon had possession down three points twice in the final 30 seconds, Arizona fouled to prevent any attempts at a game-tying three-point shot and held on for the 87-83 win to advance to the East Regional Semifinal on Thursday Night versus Duke.

"We had a three-on-one fast break where two guys went for the alley-oop and it didn't go in...My good friend Steve Kerr text me and like "What was the hell was up with that three-on-one?" And I said "Yeah, yeah you know I know coach." and he was like he was like well just so you feel better Draymond would have did the same thing and Steph would have pulled up and shot a three"" Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Love led Arizona with 29 points and Tobe Awaka, Bradley, Lewis and Dell'Orso all finished with 12. The missed alley-oop was the second dunk Lewis missed in the game. Earlier Lewis missed a dunk, caught it in midair and put it back in but was called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim.

If Lewis had converted the first dunk Arizona would have led by nine points. Barthelemy made the technical free throw and Oregon cut the deficit to six. Despite trailing 19-4, Arizona came back and did not trail again after Dell'Orso made a three-point shot to give Arizona a 35-33 lead with 4:19 left in the first half.