Stopping healthy BYU running backs key for Arizona
After injuries earlier this season, BYU head coach Kitani Sitake expects to get running backs L.J. Martin, Sione I Moa and Hinckley Ropati back versus Arizona on Saturday. Arizona needs to shut down the BYU running game on Saturday. Martin, Moa and Ropati should be fresh in their returns versus Arizona.
BYU enters the game on Saturday 88th nationally averaging 138.80 rushing yards per game. Martin had 13 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and Ropati had 13 for 57 and a score in the season-opening 41-13 win for BYU over Southern Illinois. BYU ran 47 times for 179 yards versus Southern Illinois.
BYU ran 35 times for 134 yards and a TD in an 18-15 upset win at SMU in week two. Ropati had eight carries for 32 yards and Martin five for 20. A week later in a 34-14 win over Wyoming, BYU ran 28 times for 140 yards. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff led BYU with six carries for 62 yards versus Wyoming. Moa had six for 17.
BYU had 27 carries for 92 yards and a TD in a 38-9 win over Kansas State. Moa was effective with 15 carries for 76 yards and the lone touchdown versus the other Wildcats in the Big XII. Enoch Nahawine had 19 carries for 51 yards as BYU won 34-28 at Baylor two weeks ago with Martin, Moa and Ropati out.
BYU had their bye last week. With the injuries at RB this season, Retzlaff leads BYU with 34 carries for 156 yards and one TD. Nahawine has 29 carries for 98 yards, Moa, 21 for 93 and a TD, Moa 21 for 89 and a TD, Martin 18 for 87 and a TD and Miles Davis 16 for 76 and Pokaiaua Haunga 12 for 56.
Martin, Moa and Ropati are the top three projected RBs for BYU per Kevin Reynolds of the Salt Lake Tribune. Arizona has struggled to stop the run at times this season. New Mexico had 38 carries for 210 yards and two TDs, Kansas State had 41 carries for 235 yards and one TD and Texas Tech ran 29 times for 117 yards and three TDs.
Arizona has failed to stop elite runners. New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier had 15 carries for 130 yards and two TDs. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson scorched Arizona for 17 carries for 110 yards and running back D.J. Giddens had 17 for 86 and a TD. Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks had 21 carries for 128 yards and three TDs last week.
Arizona has to be able to stop the run versus BYU. There is video on multiple RBs, but it is limited. The game plan for BYU on the ground will be difficult to anticipate for Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina. If Arizona can limit BYU on the ground they can make BYU one dimensional and potentially get after Retzlaff.