Sydney Stewart powers Arizona double-header sweep over New Mexico State

Arizona swept a doubleheader over New Mexico State on Tuesday with a 3-0 and 13-0 run rule win in five innings. Saya Swain and Devyn Netz pitched for Arizona in game one and Miranda Stoddard and Ryan Maddox took turns in the circle in game two.

Arizona got all its runs in game one when Tayler Biehl had a bunt single in the bottom of the second inning. Biehl, Jenna Sniffen and Sydney Stewart all scored on a throwing error to account for all the Arizona runs in the 3-0 win. Swain pitched three innings, allowing one hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

Netz pitched the final four innings, allowing a hit with four strikeouts to earn the win and improve to 18-5. Jaileen Mancha pitched six innings allowing six hits, three runs and one earned with two walks and three strikeouts, and took the loss to New Mexico State to fall to 3-4 this season.

Nine different Arizona batters had hits and the Wildcats scored in all four innings they batted in a 13-0 game two win. Netz drove in Regan Shockey in the first inning to give Arizona a 1-0 lead. Stewart hit the first of six Arizona home runs and three of her own to extend the lead to 3-0 in the first inning.

Sniffen, Emily Schepp and Netz also homered for Arizona in the dominant game two win. Netz had three hits in three at-bats with two runs scored and three runs batted in. Stewart finished with three hits in three at-bats with three runs scored and five RBIs. Schepp and Sniffen had two RBIs each to drive in the other four Arizona runs.

Tuesday was the last home games of the season for Arizona. San Diego State hosts Arizona for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. Arizona finishes the regular season with a three-game series at Houston from May 2 through 4. The Big XII softball tournament begins May 7 in Oklahoma City.