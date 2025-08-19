Taye Brown leads 2025 Arizona linebacker depth chart

Taye Brown leads an Arizona linebacker corps that will play under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and new position coach Josh Bringuel. Brown was second on Arizona in 2024 with 69 tackles and had 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2.0 passes defended, 1.0 forced fumble and 1.0 fumble recovery.

Chase Kennedy is projected to start with Brown at LB,. Kennedy had 23 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 1.0 pass defended and one fumble recovery in 10 games. Kennedy played 10 games for Arizona in 2024 after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Utah.

Arizona built depth at LB behind Brown and Kennedy through the Transfer Portal. Blake Gotcher, Max Harris and Riley Wilson provide Arizona with LBs with a proven history of production. Leviticus Su'a is entering his redshirt sophomore season but has yet to play for Arizona.

In two seasons at Montana, Wilson had 136 tackles, 26.5 TFLs, 13.0 sacks and 3.0 passes defended. Wilson is the highest-rated transfer LB added to the 2025 Arizona roster. Wilson should have a significant impact for Arizona in 2025.

"If you don't leave a game sore, it means you weren't playing the right way." — Arizona linebackers coach Josh Bringuel — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 19, 2025

In his sole season in 2024 at Northwestern State, Gotcher had 162 tackles, 10.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, one interception, 3.0 passes defended and 2.0 forced fumbles after beginning his collegiate career at Lamar. If Gotcher produces tackles at the same prolific rate, he will earn playing time with Arizona in 2025.

Playing for Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State in the past two years, Harris had 123 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 0.5 sack, one interception, two passes defended and two forced fumbles. Harris provides Arizona with depth and experience at LB in 2025.

Su'a is the highest-rated LB and tied for third-best talent on the Arizona roster per the 247Sports rankings. Injuries have limited Sua throughout his Arizona career. If Su'a is healthy in 2025 he could potentially make an impact for Arizona.

Arizona signed Carter Jones and Myron Robinson at LB in the 2025 class. With the depth Arizona has built at LB it would be surprising for Jones or Robinson to make an impact in 2025. Jones and Robinson are strong redshirt candidates in 2025.