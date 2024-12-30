TCU at Arizona: Odds, Prediction, Series History and TV

Arizona will play its inaugural Big XII game on Monday night at McKale Center versus TCU. The Horned Frogs and Wildcats are playing for the first time since a memorable 85-80 Arizona win in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Both teams are looking for a marquee win entering conference play.

Arizona enters the game 25th in the NCAA Netratings. TCU is 75th in the NetRatings. Arizona is in a good position for an NCAA Tournament berth based on their metrics but has to start earning quad-one wins. TCU barely qualifies as a quad two-game for Arizona. TCU will likely be a quad-three win for Arizona after the game.

Arizona enters the game on Monday night with no wins in five quad-one games this season. Pace will be critical on Monday night. Arizona is 39th nationally averaging 74.8 possessions per game. TCU is 194th averaging 70.8 per game. Expect Arizona to push the pace playing at home.

Arizona guard Caleb Love has broken out of an early season slump, averaging 23.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while shooting 55.17 percent from the floor in his last two games. Arizona has averaged 95 points in beating Central Michigan and Samford in the last two games.

TCU at Arizona FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 15.5-point favorite over TCU on Monday night per FanDuel odds. Arizona is minus 1800 on the money line and TCU is plus 920. The over/under for Arizona and TCU is 146.5.

Arizona versus TCU series history

The 2022 Arizona NCAA Tournament win over TCU is their only one in the series. TCU won the other two games versus Arizona in 1939 and 1952.

TCU at Arizona TV information

TCU at Arizona will tip-off at 6 PM Mountain Time on ESPN Plus with Play-By-Play by Pete Sousa

and the analyst is Corey Williams who played in the 1994 Arizona Final Four team.

TCU at Arizona prediction

Arizona should beat TCU. The spread is a large number with Arizona not only 0-5 in quad one this season, but also versus Power Conference opponents. The over/under is tight, but Arizona has put up big numbers at home. TCU is the best team Arizona has faced this season. The over seems like the best bet on Monday night.