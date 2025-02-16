TCU pulls away in second half beating Arizona women's basketball

TCU closed the third quarter on a 13-5 run to take the lead and remained in front by at least five points for the rest of the game in an 85-73 win at Arizona on Sunday afternoon. Arizona falls to 15-12 overall and 6-8 in the Big XII in a ninth-place tie with Cincinnati. TCU is 24-3 overall and 11-2, tied with Baylor and Kansas State for first place.

TCU took a 9-4 lead less than 3:30 into the game. Arizona rallied to take a 15-14 lead. Arizona and TCU traded baskets before a Hailey Van Lith layup gave TCU an 18-17 lead to close the first quarter. TCU led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter and took a 45-38 lead at halftime.

After trailing 50-41 in the third quarter, Arizona rallied to tie the score at 54 on a Paulina Paris layup. TCU took control of the game with the 13-5 run to take a 65-57 lead after three quarters and never trailed after that. TCU led by double figures for most of the fourth quarter and had its biggest lead at 85-71 with 21 seconds remaining.

TCU shot at least 50 percent in every quarter. The Horned Frogs finished the game shooting 55.9 percent and made 11 of 26 three-point field goals. Arizona entered the game 85th nationally, holding opponents to 38.8 percent from the floor. The Wildcats shot 48.1 percent from the floor and made 12 of 18 three-point field goal attempts.

Sedona Prince led TCU with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Former Wildcat Madison Conner and Aaliyah Roberson scored 18 for TCU. Arizona held VanLith to 11 points on 4-11 from the field. Skylar Jones scored a career-high 30 points on 9-11 from the field, 4-4 on threes and 8-9 from the free throw line.

Arizona played without Mailien Rolf and Jada Williams. Williams has a boot on her right ankle, per Jenna Fink of KVOA. Paris scored 14 points and Lauryn Swann scored 12 as the only other Arizona players in double-figures.

If they are healthy Arizona has a very favorable schedule to finish the season. Arizona is favored versus BYU, Houston, Texas Tech and Arizona State to finish the season per ESPN. The Big XII conference women's basketball tournament is March 5 through 9 in Kansas