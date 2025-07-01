Team USA U19 buries Cameroon in 2Q with another big Koa Peat game

The Under 19 USA team buried Cameroon with a 19-0 run to begin the second quarter and finished with a 44-13 advantage in the stanza on their way to a 112-67 win over Cameroon to conclude group D play 3-0. Arizona signee Koa Peat continued to be one of the best players for Team USA.

Peat had a huge first-quarter dunk over a Cameroon player and finished the game with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block on 5-9 from the field and 5-6 from the free throw line. Louisville commit Mikel Brown led Team USA with 24 points and eight assists.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, who is in the same position with the U19 Team USA, played all 12 players at least eight minutes on Tuesday. Six players on Team USA finished in double figures. Three players on Cameron finished in double figures, led by Gedeon Basson with 19 points and a team-high three assists.

After leading by as many as nine points, Team USA took a 28-25 lead at the end of the first quarter. That was as close as Cameroon would get. The USA run to begin the second quarter put Cameroon away. Team USA outscored Cameroon 57-32 in the second half, including 28-8 in the fourth quarter.

Peat has been one of the three best players for Team USA in pool play. Starting all three games, Peat averaged 17.7 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks as Team USA easily beat Australia, Cameroon and France to win Group D.

Team USA will begin the knockout stage versus Jordan on Wednesday. If the USA beats Jordan as expected, they play the winner of Canada and Mali in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The semifinals are on Friday and the championship is on Saturday.