Team USA U19 has another dominant win but Koa Peat struggles again

The United States beat New Zealand 120-61 on Saturday to advance to the Under 19 World Cup championship game versus Germany. Arizona 2025 incoming freshman Koa Peat struggled for the second consecutive game with seven points and six rebounds on 2-6 from the field.

Peat scored in single digits for the second straight game after scoring in double figures in the first four games of the Under 19 World Cup. Saturday was also the first game Peat did not have at least double figures in points, rebounds or both.

Peat scored four points on 1-4 shooting and had six rebounds in the first quarter as the United States led 32-14 after the first 10 minutes. Team USA head coach Tommy Lloyd, who will be coaching Peat at Arizona, played him only 26:56 in the last two games.

Caleb Holt, the fifth-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, led six Team USA players in double figures with 20 points. Team USA outscored New Zealand 23-12 in the second quarter to extend their lead to 55-26 at halftime. After a 26-24 third-quarter edge, Team USA outscored New Zealand 39-14 in the fourth quarter.

Peat is now averaging 13.8 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 61.9 percent from the field through the first five games for Team USA. As the captain for the USA U19 team, Peat is playing an important leadership role.

Germany and Team USA will play for the Under 19 FIBA World Cup championship on Sunday at 11:00 AM MST, with the game to be streamed on the FIBA YouTube page. Tommy Lloyd is going for his second consecutive international title after leading Team USA to the Under 19 AmeriCup during the summer of 2024 in Argentina.