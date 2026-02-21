Tempo will be critical in deciding outcome for Arizona at Houston

Arizona and Houston are arguably the two most physical teams in the Big XII. The Cougars and Wildcats are both tenacious defensive and rebounding teams. Offensively, Arizona and Houston have very different styles. Tempo will be a key factor in the outcome of Arizona at Houston on Saturday.

Arizona is 33rd nationally, averaging 74.5 possessions per game and Houston is 324th, posting 67.2. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has a dilemma with a short bench. Starting forward Koa Peat and key reserve Dwayne Aristode continue to be out for Arizona.

Arizona is 10th, averaging 87.7 points per game and 43rd, allowing 68.6. Houston is first nationally, allowing 61.1 PPG and 111th, averaging 77.8 PPG. Houston has defeated Arizona in the three games they have played, with Lloyd as the head coach for the Wildcats and Kelvin Sampson with the Cougars.

Houston has been able to control the tempo in each of those games. The Cougars won 72-60 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament South Regional Finals, 62-58 in Tucson during the regular season and 72-64 in the Big XII Championship game in the two games Arizona and Houston played in 2025.

📺 ABC#Big12MBB | @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/ViZMetvFwy — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) February 21, 2026

Speeding up Houston

In its three losses, Houston is averaging 75.3 PPG and allowing 78.7. Forcing turnovers is another key stat for Arizona. Houston is first nationally, committing only 8.2 turnovers per game and 22nd, forcing 14.3. Arizona averages 16.6 points per game off turnovers and allows 11.3.

Houston averages 18.6 PPG off turnovers and allows 9.3. Whichever team generates points in transition and limits the other from scoring will have a big impact on the outcome of the game. Playing on the road, getting and limiting transition points will be more critical for Arizona.

Guards will lead the way on Saturday. Houston is led in scoring by guards Kingston Flemmings, Emmanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan. With Koa Peat out for Arizona on Saturday, the top scorers for the Wildcats entering the game against Houston are Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries.

Arizona will also likely need another strong contribution from Anthony Dell'Orso. Dell'Orso set an Arizona career high with 22 points against BYU on Wednesday. The battle between the guards should be the area to watch for Arizona at Houston.