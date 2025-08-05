Tetairoa McMillan gets NFL welcoming message from Puka Nacua

Former Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was congratulated on getting drafted by his fellow Polynesian, Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams. The comment came in a video featuring current and former NFL greats in a collaboration with Fanatics.

Nakua's rise to NFL stardom allowed the Rams to let longtime star WR Cooper Kupp sign with the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason. Nakua was an immediate breakout star in the NFL. In two seasons, Nakua has 184 receptions for 2,476 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

After receiving minimal playing time in two seasons at Washington, Nakua had 91 receptions for 1,430 yards and 11 TDs combined during the 2021 and 2022 seasons at BYU. The Rams selected Nakua in the fifth round, 177th overall, of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The video McMillan and Nakua participated in also involved Fanatics gifting signed jerseys from some of the legends to the players. Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Tim Brown was among some of the legends to be featured.

"Congratulations on getting drafted. Putting on for the culture. Excited to see your journey. " Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua

The players in the video did not know about the jerseys or messages ahead of time. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and 2025 NFL Draft number one pick Cam Ward are both featured in the video. Many of the players introduced themselves in the video.

McMillan and Nacua have the shared Polynesia Heritage. McMillan was the 2021 Polynesia High School Player of the Year and Nacua won the award in 2021. In 2024 McMillan became the second player after former Maryland QB Tauila Tagovailoa to win the college and high school Polynesian Player of the Year.

McMillan, the eighth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, was one of the highest selected players of Hawaiian ancestry in league history. McMillan finished first in Arizona program history with 3,423 receiving yards, was fourth with 213 receptions and third with 26 touchdown catches.