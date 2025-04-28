Tetairoa McMillan in top 5 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

Former Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is the fourth favorite at +900 in the FanDuel odds to win the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. McMillan was selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, who was selected sixth overall, is the favorite to win the Offensive ROY at +300. Cam Ward, the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, is +380. Jacksonville Jaguars WR Travis Hunter, who went second overall, is +700.

There is a big dropoff in the odds for 2025 NFL Offensive ROY after McMillan to Los Angeles Chargers RB Omarrion Hampton. Hampton is the fifth favorite to win the 2025 NFL Offensive ROY at +1,400. Hampton was the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Edge rusher Abdul Carter was selected third in the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, offensive tackle Will Campbell was selected fourth by the New England Patriots, defensive tackle Mason Graham went fifth to the Cleveland Browns and OT Armand Membou seventh to the N.Y. Jets as players selected ahead of McMillan.

Tetairoa McMillan got that DAWG in him.



Consensus All-American, Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Arizona’s all-time leader in receiving yards (3,423) and the potential to be a true #1 WR for Bryce Young to grow with.#NFLDraft2025 #NFL #RG3 #OuttaPocket pic.twitter.com/aRpko9dhXF — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 25, 2025

McMillan has one of the best situations for a rookie. Quarterback Bryce Young is entering his third season after Carolina traded up to select the former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama first in the 2023 NFL Draft. McMillan has an excellent opportunity to be the top WR for Carolina in 2025.

Xavier Legette who was selected by Carolina with the last pick of the first round in 2024, led the Panthers with 49 receptions last year and was second with 497 yards and four touchdowns. Veteran Adam Thielen was second on Carolina with 48 receptions and led the Panthers with 615 yards and five TDs in 2024.

McMillan should be expected to signficantly ecplise the numbers Legette and Thielen had during the 2024 season. McMillan is projected as the tallest WR on three-deep depth chart for Carolina in 2025. Young will likely look for McMillan on third down and in the red zone. If Young continues to develop, McMillan should challenge for Rookie of the Year.