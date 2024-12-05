Tetairoa McMillan leads 5 Arizona players named All-Big XII
After leading the Big XII with 1,319 receiving yards, finishing fourth with 84 receptions and seventh with eight receiving touchdowns, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named first-team all-conference on Thursday. McMillan was one of five Arizona players named All-Big XII on Thursday.
Cornerback Tacario Davis was named second-team All-Big XII and safety Dalton Johnson, kicker Tyler Loop and offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea earned honorable mention All-Conference. Colorado quarterback Shaddeur Sanders is the Big XII Offensive Player of the Year and his teammate CB Travis Hunter the Defensive POY.
Davis had 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one QB hit and six pass breakups in 2025. Five of the six PBUs by Davis were against Utah. Davis was named a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Davis was critical in an Arizona secondary that lost starting safeties Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes during the season.
Johnson led Arizona and tied for fourth in the Big XII with 94 tackles and 10 QB hits and added 5.0 TFLs, two PBUs and two forced fumbles. Davis and Johnson helped stabilize the Arizona secondary. Davis is expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft and Johnson has the option to do the same.
Loop made 18 of his 23 field goal attempts and 23 of 25 extra points for 77 points to finish fifth in the Big XII among kickers in scoring. Loop set the Arizona career record with a 62-yard field in a 27-3 win versus Houston on November 15, is third in program history with 322 points and second all-time with 67 field goals.
Savaiinaea earned honorable mention all-conference for the second consecutive season after earning the same honor in the Pac 12 in 2023. Savaiinaea was a three-year starter for Arizona at right and left tackle and is expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.