Tetairoa McMillan makes elite catch and has impressive NFL Debut

During his NFL preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers, former Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had two receptions for 43 yards, including a brilliant over-the-shoulder 30-yard catch for his first NFL reception close to the right sideline in a 30-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

McMillan had a 13-yard reception later in the drive on second down and nine yards to go from the Cleveland 31 yardline. Carolina scored four plays later on a five-yard Bryce Young to Jalen Coker touchdown pass to put the Panthers ahead 7-0.

McMillan started the game with the first team offense as expected. Young only played the first two drives of the game before veteran backup Andy Dalton came in. Carolina went 73 yards in nine plays on their TD drive but finished with only 251 yards for the game.

McMillan was the only Carolina WR to play every offensive snap with the first-team offense on the first two drives per Pro Football Focus. PFF stated McMillan is already the top WR for Carolina. McMillan remained in the game when Dalton replaced Young.

McMillan played 13 snaps total with seven routes run and three targets. Young completed four passes in six attempts for 58 yards and a TD. Dalton was 13-19 for 101 yards, no TDs and one interception. Third-string QB Jack Plummer was 6-10 for 79 yards and an interception.

It is clear McMillan will be the top receiver for Young. Carolina was far more committed to the pass on Friday night with 35 attempts to 14 runs. Cleveland controlled most of the game with 66 plays to 53 for Carolina. Cleveland had a 34:28-25:32 time of possession advantage.

McMillan was selected by Carolina as the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after the Panthers did not have a clear number one receiver in 2024. McMillan led the Carolina receivers in snaps, routes run and targets on Friday. The projections are for McMillan to have a productive rookie season.