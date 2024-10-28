Tetairoa McMillan on PFF National and Big XII Team of the Week
After 10 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown and completing one pass in two attempts for 14 yards on Saturday night, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named to the Pro Football Focus National and Big XII week nine Teams of the Week.
Justin Spears of Wildcat Authority posted to X that McMillan had a 90.4 PFF grade for his performance versus West Virginia. McMillan had over half of the total offense for Arizona on Saturday night. Arizona finished with 386 yards versus West Virginia. McMillan accounted for 216 total yards versus the Mountaineers.
Nine of the 10 receptions for McMillan versus West Virginia went for a first down. McMillan also completed a 14-yard pass to quarterback Noah Fifita for a first down. Fifita had a drop later in the game on a pass from McMillan that would have been a certain TD.
McMillan remains one of the elite receivers nationally. Following his elite performance versus West Virginia, McMillan is third nationally averaging 122.8 receiving yards per game, 10th averaging 7.1 receptions per game and 35th with five TDs. PFF projects McMillan as the third WR and third player in the 2025 NFL Draft.
McMillan became the fourth receiver in Arizona history to top 3,000 yards with his performance on Saturday versus West Virginia. McMillan is now 265 yards behind Arizona wide receivers coach Bobby Wade for most receiving yards in Arizona history. Wade had 3,351 receiving yards from 1999-2002.
McMillan is currently fifth in receptions and receiving TDs yards and fourth in receiving yards in Arizona history. Arizona plays at Central Florida on Saturday. The Knights are 13th in the Big XII allowing 247.3 passing yards per game. Expect another big game from McMillan.
McMillan just missed another single-game top 10 receiving performance in Arizona history versus West Virginia. In the 2024 season opener versus New Mexico, McMillan set the single-game Arizona record with 304 receiving yards and tied the all-time record with four TDs.