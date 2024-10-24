Tetairoa McMillan remains top 2025 PFF NFL Draft WR prospect
Tetairoa McMillan remains the top wide receiver prospect according to Pro Football Focus in their updated "2025 NFL Draft: Updated top five prospects at every offensive position" posted by Trevor Sikkema on Monday. McMillan is sixth nationally averaging 111.4 receiving yards per game and 15th with 6.7 receptions per game in 2024.
McMillan has had a relatively inconsistent start to the 2024 season. In the season-opening 61-39 win over New Mexico, McMillan set the Arizona record with 304 receiving yards on 10 receptions and tied the program record with four touchdowns. McMillan does not have a TD in the six games he scorched New Mexico.
McMillan had 11 receptions for 138 yards in a 34-7 Arizona loss to Kansas State and eight catches for 161 yards as Arizona lost 28-22 to Texas Tech. In the other four 2024 Arizona games McMillan has 18 receptions for 177 yards. That includes 10 receptions for 116 yards combined in blowout losses to BYU and Colorado in the last two weeks.
Scouts are enamored with McMillan's size at 6'5, his ability to catch contested balls and run after the catch. McMillan needs 459 yards to pass his position coach Bobby Wade for the most receiving yards in Arizona history. McMillan seemed certain to break Wade's record entering the season. That is in doubt after the last two weeks.
"It’s once again a very fun wide receiver class, highlighted by the 6-foot-5 Tetairoa McMillan. He isn’t just a contested-catch beast, but also a fluid route-runner and a yards-after-the-catch threat. He is the total package with true NFL size"- Trevor Sikkema Pro Football Focus
McMillan has to average 91.8 receiving yards per game through the rest of the regular season to break Wade's Arizona career receiving yardage record. Arizona plays two of the bottom five pass defenses in the Big XII in the next two weeks. West Virginia who Arizona plays Saturday is 15th in the Big XII allowing 254.3 passing yards per game.
Arizona plays Central Florida next week. The Knights are 12th in the Big XII allowing 250.0 passing yards per game. Later in November, Arizona plays TCU who is second in the Big XII in passing yards allowed per game and Houston who is third. NFL Scouts look beyond production, but McMillan needs to start producing to silence potential doubters.