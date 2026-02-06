Tetairoa McMillan's speech after winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Tetairoa McMillan began his speech after accepting the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award on Thursday night by telling the crowd he hoped everyone was having a good night. McMillan continued by stating he knows he could not have accomplished the award by himself.

McMillan thanked his mom and his family, Carolina Panthers president of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan, owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole and his coaching staff, as well as the abilities and opportunities he was provided.

After being selected eighth in the 2025 NFL Draft, McMillan finished with 70 receptions, 55 for first downs, on 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. McMillan finished his Arizona career as the program leader with 3,423 receiving yards, fourth with 213 receptions and third with 26 TD catches.

McMillan had two 100-yard games in his rookie season. That included career highs of eight receptions for 130 yards and two TDs in a 30-27 overtime win at the Atlanta Falcons on November 16. Carolina's win over Atlanta was crucial at the end of the season after they finished in a three-way tie with Tampa Bay in the NFC South.

Tetairoa McMillan's 1,000-yard season earns him OROY honors.



NFL Honors on NBC/NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus & Peacock pic.twitter.com/TuycxoSiU9 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2026

Living up to his draft selection

McMillan more than lived up to being selected eighth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and as the top pure WR selected. Jacksonville selected cornerback/WR Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

McMillan led all rookies in receiving yards and TD catches in 2025. Quarterback Bryce Young, the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will form the foundation of the Carolina offense for the future with McMillan. McMillan and Young developed excellent chemistry in their first season together.

Under second-year head coach Dave Canales, Carolina improved from five wins and 12 losses in 2024 to eight victories, nine defeats, an NFC South title and their first playoff appearance since 2017. Carolina improved from 30th to 26th in passing yards in 2025 with McMillan as the number one WR.